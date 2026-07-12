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'It's been worth coming' - track inexperience proves no issue for conditional Rian Corcoran as he completes Perth double
- 1st4Grand Clermont3/1
- 2nd5Walk On Quest14/1
- 3rd7Inis Oirr11/2
Conditional jockey Rian Corcoran enjoyed a memorable double when taking the 3m handicap chase on Grand Clermont, having earlier struck aboard Holy Joe in the opening 2m4f novice hurdle.
Holy Joe ran out a comfortable three-and-a-quarter-length winner for Gordon Elliott after his main market rival L'Amalric was pulled up.
Fresh from a victory at Clonmel, the six-year-old made the most of Corcoran's valuable 5lb claim. And the 18-year-old rider, who had only had one previous ride at the track before Sunday, completed his double when the David Pipe-trained Grand Clermont powered six and a half lengths clear in the feature.
The ten-year-old, who joined the Pipe stable from France in April, recorded his second success for the yard with another convincing display.
Corcoran told Racing TV: "He was good. It felt like he was doing everything in second gear and, for an older horse, he seems to be improving all the time. He ran a big race in the Summer Cup when he met traffic at the wrong time."
On his successful visit to Perth, he added: "It's been worth coming the long way and the yard is flying."
Breeze conquers rivals
Conquer The Breeze continued his remarkable rise through the ranks when bolting up by ten lengths in the 2m handicap chase under Ryan Mania.
The seven-year-old has flourished since joining Adam Nicol, climbing 29lb in the weights, and he made it four wins from his last five starts.
Read more reports here
Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack brea
Former Temple Stakes winner Kerdos bounces back as Jack Kearney secures double at Dundalk
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