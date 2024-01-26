'It's been such a long time coming' - Farceur Du Large provides poignant success in Grand Military Gold Cup

There is rarely a more fitting winner than in this year's Grand Military Gold Cup after Farceur Du Large provided Jamie Snowden and Major Will Kellard with an emotional success in the feature contest.

The jockey, who serves in the Royal Lancers, punched the air in celebration as he revelled in his first-ever success, having provided four-time winning rider Snowden with a breakthrough win in the contest as a trainer.

Bought specifically for this race by Snowden's former corporal Jordan Wylie, Farceur Du Large put the race to bed after the last and was cheered home by members of Kellard's regiment as he scored by four and a quarter lengths.

"I've been riding since 2015 and I've come second and third in this and in point-to-points," the 32-year-old rider said. "I've hit the crossbar so many times and it's been such a long time coming.

"It was the perfect spin. Jamie and Jordan came up with a dream to have racehorses together and they've been trying to win this race for a good few years, so it means a hell of a lot. I worked as a pupil assistant for Richard Lee before joining the army ten years ago and it's such a great thing to be able to combine my career with the sport I love.

"You put all that work into it and you're fortunate enough to get any rides. To ride here in particular is absolutely incredible. I would have been happy to keep riding round Sandown even if I never got a winner, but to win the Grand Military is something else."

Snowden was thrilled to be back in the winner's enclosure as a trainer, with connections already plotting a return to Sandown for the Royal Artillery Gold Cup next month.

"This race was very good to me in the past and to come back and win it is amazing, because if it wasn't for these kind of days I wouldn't be where I am now," Snowden said.

"From the back of my first win here I was let off to ride horses throughout my army career, so I've always wanted to win this since I started training.

"It may not be the most prestigious of races we've been lucky enough to win, but in my heart it's very important."

Farceur Du Large jumps the last under Major Will Kellard en route to winning the Grand Military Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Moore double

David Maxwell forged a successful new partnership with Gary Moore as Ballybentragh denied Southoftheborder to score on his rules debut in the 2m novice hurdle.

The seven-year-old ran down the hot favourite to kick off a double for the trainer, which was completed by Kotmask in the 1m7½f novice handicap chase.

"David is a lovely, lovely man who understands the game and it's a pleasure training for him," said Moore.

"I haven't had Ballybentragh that long and a lot of the credit must go to Noel Fehily and David Crosse, who have pre-trained him.

"He's always worked like a nice horse and loves his jumping, so I'd like to think he could improve a little bit from today and he'll go chasing next season."

Kotmask, who managed to avoid much of the interference caused by loose runner Sir Psycho, claimed his second win this season under Niall Houlihan by eight lengths.

