'It's been painful' - relief for Cieren Fallon as 30-day drought ends at Ascot

Cieren Fallon ended a "painful" 57-run drought with a surprise success aboard 14-1 chance Good Gracious in the mile handicap and hopes the victory can be a springboard for the rest of the season.

The two-time champion apprentice went 30 days without winning, but did not appear short of confidence aboard the William Haggas-trained filly. He placed the daughter of Kingman prominently before she burst clear of the field in the closing stages to score by three lengths.

"It's been a painful last month but I'm delighted to get one on the board, especially for the boss," Fallon told Sky Sports Racing. "It's been tricky being able to get on these horses but no matter what the prices are for Mr Haggas, they'll always have a chance.

"There hadn't been many rides where I thought I should have done this or that, if there was it might've got to me. Every jockey has a spell like this apart from the top five in the table. Hopefully, that's my cobwebs off and we can finish big towards the end of the season."

Good Gracious, who recorded her second victory, was taking a step forward from her most recent fourth-placed finish at Haydock.

Fallon added: "The blinkers on for the first time was key and the cut in the ground helped. She's not the most straightforward girl, I wanted to get into a nice position without asking her. I was surprised by how well she quickened on this ground, hopefully it's onwards and upwards."

