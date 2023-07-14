Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:25 Ascot

'It's been painful' - relief for Cieren Fallon as 30-day drought ends at Ascot

Cieren Fallon: ended a 57-run winless streak at Ascot on Friday
Cieren Fallon: ended a 57-run winless spell at Ascot on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
15:25 Ascot1m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    13Good Gracious
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Skysail
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Metal Merchant
    15/2

Cieren Fallon ended a "painful" 57-run drought with a surprise success aboard 14-1 chance Good Gracious in the mile handicap and hopes the victory can be a springboard for the rest of the season.

The two-time champion apprentice went 30 days without winning, but did not appear short of confidence aboard the William Haggas-trained filly. He placed the daughter of Kingman prominently before she burst clear of the field in the closing stages to score by three lengths.

"It's been a painful last month but I'm delighted to get one on the board, especially for the boss," Fallon told Sky Sports Racing. "It's been tricky being able to get on these horses but no matter what the prices are for Mr Haggas, they'll always have a chance.

"There hadn't been many rides where I thought I should have done this or that, if there was it might've got to me. Every jockey has a spell like this apart from the top five in the table. Hopefully, that's my cobwebs off and we can finish big towards the end of the season."

Good Gracious, who recorded her second victory, was taking a step forward from her most recent fourth-placed finish at Haydock.

Fallon added: "The blinkers on for the first time was key and the cut in the ground helped. She's not the most straightforward girl, I wanted to get into a nice position without asking her. I was surprised by how well she quickened on this ground, hopefully it's onwards and upwards."

Read this next:

Hillsin jockey Dylan Kitts has licence suspended with immediate effect

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 17:55, 14 July 2023
icon
15:25 AscotPlay
Close Brothers Property Division Handicap11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    13Good Gracious
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Skysail
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Metal Merchant
    15/2
more inReports
more inReports