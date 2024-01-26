'It's been coming' - Coup De Gold ends David Thompson's three-year wait for a jumps winner

David Thompson enjoyed his first jumps winner for over three years when Coup De Gold ended his own long losing streak with victory in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The County Durham-based trainer hadn't had a jumps success since November 2020, but ended a 1,177-day drought in that sphere when the eight-year-old scored by three and three-quarter lengths under Peter Kavanagh.

"It's great. We've only got three jumpers in but they're running well at the minute," Thompson said. "We had a second at Catterick the other day so it's been coming.

"In fact, everything is running well for us without huge success. Last year on the Flat we had 24 seconds, which was bloody frustrating, but it's great to get going for this year."

It was a second career victory for Coup De Gold, but his first since December 2019.

Thompson added: "To be fair he's been on a long losing streak but rarely ran bad races, so it was a little frustrating in a way. It's great to get his head in front today.

"We'd been keeping him over further this season, but dropping him back in trip suited him well and has done the trick."

Coltherd collects

In-form trainer Stuart Coltherd boosted his strike-rate to 33 per cent in the last fortnight with Gandhi Maker's victory in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

Brace brilliance

Connor Brace took his strike-rate at the track to 29 per cent with Springtime Promise's success in the 2m4f mares' novice hurdle.

