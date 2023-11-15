'It’s been brilliant' - Ronan Whelan hails Tracey Collins and Mick Halford combination after treble

Jockey Ronan Whelan hailed the “great atmosphere” at Tracey Collins and Mick Halford ’s Conyngham Lodge yard after riding a treble for the training partnership.

Whelan helped 12-1 newcomer Cash Collector beat 13 rivals in the first division of the 7f maiden before Not Forgotten justified odds-on favouritism in the mile maiden. The 88-1 treble was completed by Doctor Grace in the first division of the 1m2½f handicap.

Not Forgotten had already been with Collins when making his only start as a juvenile in September last year, before Halford relocated to join forces with Collins on the Curragh in March.

“It’s been brilliant,” Whelan told Racing TV of the joint-trainers. “Conyngham Lodge has welcomed Michael and his team in. The place looks great and there's a great atmosphere in the yard. It’s nice things are going well.”

On Not Forgotten, who was getting off the mark at the seventh attempt, Whelan added: “He’s a different animal on this surface, he absolutely skips off it. It’s just nice to get the job done with him. After a while, when you have a couple of placed efforts, it tends to get a bit frustrating. It’s through no fault of the horse or anybody that he hasn’t got his head in front but he showed what he could do today.”

Smart success

Neo Smart , beaten only a neck by subsequent Group 1 heroine Porta Fortuna on her debut at the Curragh in April, finally got off the mark in the second division of the 7f maiden.

Neo Smart (right) lands the second division of the 7f maiden Credit: Patrick McCann

Jim Bolger’s juvenile had been winless in six starts since her initial defeat by the Cheveley Park winner but scored on her all-weather debut by half a length under Rory Cleary.

