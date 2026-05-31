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'It's a well-needed winner' - Lisa Williamson ends cold spell and now targets bigger things with smart mare
- 1st2Sugar Hill Babe7/2
- 2nd7Chicory7/1
- 3rd5Emerald Harmony4/1
Lisa Williamson enjoyed her first winner since October when Sugar Hill Babe landed the 5f fillies' handicap.
The Cheshire-based trainer had sent out 34 runners since Lesrico scored at Doncaster, registering two second-place finishes during that spell, before the six-year-old mare ended the drought under Lewis Edmunds.
Sugar Hill Babe went one better than when returning from a 187-day break in April, taking command inside the final furlong before scoring by two and a half lengths at odds of 7-2. She could now be heading for a Listed contest at Ayr.
Williamson said: "We're over the moon with her. We thought she'd go very close today and, fingers crossed, we want to get some black type with her at Ayr in a Listed five-furlong fillies' race on June 20. I think after that run today she's got every right to go there.
"You've got to know her to train her and she likes to do things her way. She's been in great form at home, and she was drawn nicely."
The trainer added: "We haven't got many in training, but if we get the horses, we do very well with them. We're a small yard and we give them individual treatment. She had been on the gallops once since her last run, and we have great facilities like farm rides, big indoor schools and pool work.
"It's been a well-needed winner, but hopefully we can get a few more on the board soon."
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