'It’s been a very good May' - Cieren Fallon closing in on best ever month after latest success makes it 19 wins

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Cieren Fallon is closing in on his best month in the saddle after riding a 19th winner in May aboard Hoseki in the 1m2f maiden.

Fallon boosted his strike-rate (4-8) to 50 per cent at Redcar this season aboard the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned filly, who scored by three-quarters of a length on her first start at three for William Haggas.

Fallon, who has Racing TV broadcaster Chris Dixon as his agent, is now one shy of his best domestic monthly total, and said: “We went a little bit under the radar last year, finishing fourth in the jockeys’ championship, and we've kicked off the year in red-hot form with plenty of support.

“It’s been a very good month, and please God, staying injury-free and suspension-free, I can keep on kicking. I’m associated with a very powerful stable as second jockey and fortunate to be in the position I’m in.”

On Hoseki, Fallon added: “She’s learning on the job and I was very happy with her. She found the track very hard, but her class prevailed and she really got organised in the last furlong. Her family is full of stamina so going up in trip will definitely suit.”

Tinkler doubles up

Nigel Tinkler struck twice on the seven-race card courtesy of the Faye McManoman-ridden Rousham in the 7f handicap and Andalprofit , the mount of Tilly Evans in the 6f amateur jockeys’ handicap.

Barr off mark

Three-horse trainer Ron Barr enjoyed his first winner of the year when Crocus Time landed the 5f fillies’ handicap by three-quarters of a length under Jack Nicholls.

Read more here

400,000gns buy cut to 12-1 from 33 for Albany after debut win for George Boughey

'It was all very smooth' - Eve Johnson Houghton-trained outsider sees off rivals despite big drift

Carlisle steps in to host Haydock's cancelled Saturday card - with five races on ITV including one lost from last weekend

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.