Reportstoday
13:30 Ffos Las

'It’s been a tough winter' - Willsburg win a welcome boost for trainer Oliver Signy after quiet season

Oliver Signy: saddled his first winner of 2024 courtesy of Willsburg
Oliver Signy: saddled his first winner of 2024 courtesy of WillsburgCredit: Tattersalls Cheltenham
Play8 ran
13:30 Ffos Las2m 4f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Willsburg
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Tedley
    fav5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Ironica De Thaix
    11/1

Oliver Signy saddled his first winner of 2024 when Willsburg made it third time lucky over hurdles in the 2m4f maiden.

Willsburg had contested double-figure field events at Cheltenham, Ascot and Newbury since landing a Warwick bumper by nine lengths, but benefited from less competitive opposition to win under Gavin Sheehan.

“He won his bumper very nicely in March last year,” said Signy. “We thought he was a nice horse and we went to Cheltenham. He had bad luck in running but he still stayed on up the hill.

“At Ascot first time over hurdles, he just showed a bit of greenness and weakness really. He was up in trip, on heavy ground on a galloping track here, and everything fell together.”

Signy enjoyed a career-best 14 winners last season but Willsburg was just a sixth success this term for the Lambourn trainer and a first since November.

“It’s been a very quiet season,” he said. “We’re really pleased to finally get a winner in 2024 to get off the mark and hopefully can continue on in the second half of the season. 

“It’s really nice for the yard and owners, who’ve supported us to keep on going. It’s been a tough winter to keep plugging on every day with the horses running as they have been.”

Sheehan suffered less fortune when his mount Regarde fell in the feature 3m novice handicap chase won by 5-2 favourite Gingerbred.

Brilliant Bobo

The 13-year-old Bobo Mac had made the frame on all three starts this season and the Tom Symonds-trained veteran gained a deserved victory in the 3m handicap hurdle. 

Symonds was denied a double when Santa Clarita chased home Cast's Tasha, who made a successful chasing debut for Ben Clarke, in the 2m3½f mares’ novice handicap.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 1 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:08, 1 February 2024

