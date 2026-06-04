'It’s been a nice bit of business' - recent purchase pays off £22,000 price tag on debut for new owners

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Regal Renaissance proved a shrewd purchase for her new connections when landing the 3m mares' handicap chase by nine lengths.

Now trained by Jack Jones and running in the colours of The Mammoth Pack Ltd, the mare was bought for £22,000 at the Doncaster Spring Sales. Having won last month for former trainer Henry Daly, she made a successful debut for her new yard, recording back-to-back victories in the process.

Ridden by Sean Bowen, Regal Renaissance tracked the leaders throughout and jumped fluently before making her move after the second-last. She led at the final fence and powered clear up the straight to register a commanding success.

As the race was part of the Great British Bonus scheme, her new connections have already recouped their purchase price.

Jones told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s been a nice bit of business. She was GBB-qualified and this race was worth £30,000, so she’s netted that at the first time of asking and now has some residual value.

“That’s the job done now and we can enjoy her. She gets every yard of three miles, so it opens up other avenues.”

Skeltons flying

Harry and Dan Skelton combined to win the opening two races, with Loriko taking the 2m novice hurdle and Coumeenoole landing the 2m7½f novice hurdle.

The yard is operating at a 46 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, and Dan Skelton said: "They’ve started really well and we’re cracking along. Greedily, I’d like to get to 100 before October, but everything would need to fall into place for that to happen.”

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