'It's been a long time coming' - Charlie Pike relieved as Denby's Dream gets her head in front at the 11th attempt

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Trainer Charlie Pike expressed his delight after Denby's Dream got her head in front for the first time in the mile handicap.

The three-year-old daughter of Kameko, who moved with Pike from Lambourn to his operation at Danebury Racing Stables near Stockbridge at the start of the year, came closest to breaking her maiden when a neck second at Bath in April.

She made the breakthrough on her 11th attempt under Nicola Currie, who was riding her for the first time, when defeating Aneirin's Sword by a length and three-quarters.

Pike said: "I'm over the moon and it's been a long time coming. She's hit the crossbar a few times now, but Nicola gave her a peach of a ride and it's all worked out today.

"You can't fault her really. Her first run of the year at Wolverhampton is probably the only one I've been disappointed with, so we came back in trip to teach her how to race properly. She got the hang of it fairly quickly, and now she's away."

Her last five outings have been over a mile, and Pike said: "We'll stay at a mile. There's no point fixing what isn't broken. I could see her going further in time though."

It was a fifth winner of the year for the trainer, and a third since June 20, and he added: "We've hit a good bit of form at the moment and everything seems to be going well. Long may it continue."

Easy Breeze

The Gary and Josh Moore-trained Bohemian Breeze fired in a second course-and-distance success in as many starts in the 1m2f handicap under Tom Queally.

Read more:

'He's been very progressive this year' - Haayimm set for bigger prizes this summer after impressing trainer Ed Bethell

'He's the best I've ever had' - William Muir excited about the future after juvenile makes winning debut at Salisbury

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