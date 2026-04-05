'It’s been a long day - I was getting a bit worried' - Harry Cobden leaves it late to record first Irish success on last of six rides

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Harry Cobden left it late to record his Irish breakthrough win after the 27-year-old missed out aboard five short-priced contenders for Willie Mullins.

The day began inauspiciously when 4-7 chance Mino Des Mottes was turned over by Bartholomew in the opening 2m½f maiden hurdle, which was followed by defeats for Absurde (5-6), Kimi De Mai (4-7) and Larzac (9-2).

When 13-8 chance Classic Getaway was beaten into third in a three-runner race, it looked as though Cobden was set to go through the card without a winner.

However, the top jockey had one bullet left to fire in the 2m1f beginners’ chase with Funiculi Funicula , and although he needed to work for it, the 8-11 chance saved Cobden’s blushes when winning by three-quarters of a length.

“It’s been a long day. I was getting a bit worried,” said Cobden. “Obviously when you ride six very short-priced horses, you’re hoping not to rely on the last one to get you on the board. Hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Hackett hits heights

Nowwhatdoyouthink jumped majestically before landing the Grade 3 BAR 1 Betting Chase to provide trainer Ray Hackett with the biggest success of his career.

The seven-year-old was backed into 4-5 favouritism under Liam Quinlan and sealed the race with a typically impressive leap at the final fence.

“This is my biggest win, it’s kind of hard to believe it,” Hackett said. “He’s the best horse we’ve had. We weren’t able to sell him and thank God we weren’t.

"I’d say we’ll have to give him a crack at the [Grade 1] novice chase over three miles at Punchestown next.”

Sainte Lucie (Charlie O'Dwyer) records her first success since 2024 with victory in the 2m3f handicap hurdle Credit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)

Overdue victory

Sainte Lucie recorded her first victory since winning her maiden hurdle on New Year's Eve last season, when comfortably scoring at 11-2 in the BAR 1 Betting Handicap Hurdle under Charlie O'Dwyer.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare had hinted at a revival when running in the Martin Pipe under the same jockey at the Cheltenham Festival, in which she did not get the clearest of runs in finishing seventh.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” O’Dwyer said. “She ran a fantastic race at Cheltenham and I’m delighted she could come here and build on it.”

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