'It's been a great start' - Mickey Bowen flying as trainer notches up fifth winner of the season

Mickey Bowen said he "couldn't be happier" with the first few weeks of his training career after enjoying a fifth winner since the start of the season.

All Inn Hand got off the mark at the tenth attempt when taking the 2m6f novice hurdle at odds of 2-5 under Bowen's brother, champion jockey Sean.

Bowen was joint-trainer with his father Peter last season at their Pembrokeshire base before taking over the licence in time for the start of the new campaign. He hopes to continue his father's legacy of being one of the top yards through the summer months.

"She's always worked well at home and we're thrilled to have won with her," Bowen said of All Inn Hand.

"It's been a great start to the season and we couldn't be happier. The owners have been great and very supportive of us.

"Not a lot has changed really and we're just driving on into the summer – we've got a system which works well.

"We'd have about 30 in for the summer and hopefully we can keep it going and have a few nice horses to run through the winter too."

Great spell

Warren Greatrex's impressive spell continued as Tactical Affair ran out an easy winner of the 2m1f novice handicap chase.

The 6-4 favourite was the Lambourn trainer's fifth winner from his last 13 runners.

