'It’s an option for him' - Peking Opera hits all the right notes to enter Derby picture at 14-1

Judging by Aidan O’Brien’s comments during the week, Auguste Rodin remains the number one Ballydoyle Derby hope but the supporting team is shaping up quite nicely too.

San Antonio showed grit and determination to take the Dee Stakes at Chester and Peking Opera did likewise to come out on top in a thrilling finish to the feature Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes.

The market chopped and changed all day as punters tried to find a favourite, but they ended up getting it right as Peking Opera was backed into 5-2 favourite and stayed on best of all to beat Etna Rosso by half a length under Seamie Heffernan.

Just over two lengths separated the six runners at the line. Paddy Power reacted by chopping Peking Opera to 14-1 (from 33) for the Derby.

He was introduced into their St Leger market at 12-1 and the comments of stable representative Chris Armstrong afterwards suggests that could be his ideal long-term aim.

He said: "The form of his Leopardstown race over a mile has worked out well. He has done well over the winter and is a horse that is going to stay very well. This was a lovely race to start him off in and he is one to look forward to going forward over a staying trip.

"He could be one for something like the Queen's Vase over 1m6f at Ascot. You could bring him back a fraction to 1m4f. He has good options and he did well to win on seasonal debut."

On his Derby prospects, he added: "It’s an option for him. He’s versatile between 1m4f and 1m6f.’’

Royal Ascot ideas

Shane Foley had no hesitation in suggesting the Jessica Harrington-trained Givemethebeatboys was Royal Ascot bound after he lunged late down the outside to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The jockey said: "If he hadn't run well today, we would have been scratching our heads a bit. We have had a few two-year-olds disappoint, so we're glad he did that.

"We took him out the last couple of times because of ground and I was adamant that he is a good horse and good horses handle any ground.

"He'll be better on better ground, he couldn't really quicken in it today. The pace was on the far side and he had to do a bit of running to get on top, but the good ones can get you out of trouble.’"

On whether he was good enough for the royal meeting, Foley replied: "Definitely I'd say, and Con [Marnane, owner] likes Ascot.’’

Hot steak continues

Sheila Lavery and Conor Stone-Walsh continued their hot streak of form when Markievicz won the Mongey Communications Apprentice Handicap at 9-1, having been available at 20-1 earlier in the day.

