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'It's an emotional day for everyone' - Cian Quirke stars on mare owned by foundation honouring his late cousin
There was an emotional success in the feature 2m1f handicap chase as the Cian Quirke-ridden 4-1 shot Femme Magnifique landed an eight-length success in the colours of the DQ Number Eleven Syndicate, named in honour of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.
Quirke, a cousin of the winning jockey, was an immensely talented hurler for Tipperary and died suddenly in August 2022. The foundation's aim is to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and provide free cardiac screenings at sports clubs across Ireland.
"It's an emotional day for everyone," said winning trainer David Kelly. "The lads set the foundation up and this is the first one I've had for them and she's been very lucky for us so far."
Quirke completed a double later on the card by partnering 33-1 chance Ladies Well home in the first division of the 2m7f handicap chase for Andy Slattery.
Ryan at the double
The John Ryan yard continued its splendid form with a double on the card, five days after the stable was responsible for a treble at Sligo.
Pets Georgina provided the opening leg under JJ Slevin in the 2m7f mares maiden hurdle, following up her bumper win at Sligo last month. Slevin never saw another rival on board the 5-1 shot and she found plenty to maintain a four-and-a-half-length advantage over Chisel Hill.
My Gaffer, also a 5-1 chance, provided a double in the following handicap hurdle over the same distance under similar tactics from 5lb claimer Michael Kenneally. The eight-year-old was landing his second win at the track when holding off Hees Dynamite by a length and a half.
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