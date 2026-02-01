- More
'It's an emotional day' - Denis Hogan pays tribute to his friend, the late Hugh Mulryan, after Cousin Kate secures poignant win
- 1st5Cousin Kate13/2
- 2nd11Dameauscottlestown25/1
- 3rd6Whimsy16/1
- 4th19Maxios Prime20/1
Cousin Kate completed a poignant win for trainer Denis Hogan and the Mulryan family when she quickened impressively to land the opening race of the Dublin Racing Festival under 7lb claimer Michael Kenneally.
The Maxios mare has been a phenomenal improver this season, having started out rated 104 in handicaps in November before winning her last two starts going into the Listed Paddy and Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle.
That improvement continued as the 13-2 shot brought up the hat-trick, defeating Dameauscottlestown by three-quarters of a length.
Cousin Kate was purchased by the late Hugh Mulryan, son of the winner's owner Liam, as a store for €50,000 in June 2024. He tragically died a year later just as he was about to embark on a new role with trainer Adrian Keatley in North Yorkshire.
Mulryan was a well-known figure in racing and bloodstock circles, spending time working with Hogan, Sir Mark Prescott and Baroda Stud in County Kildare.
An emotional Hogan said: "Hughie Mulryan bought her and he's not with us today. It's an emotional day. All his family are here and Liam Mulryan has been such a good supporter of mine since I started training.
"We've had good days and I've cost him a lot of money over the years, but he's always stuck with me. He's been very loyal. All the Mulryans are good friends of mine and I'm delighted for them.
"She was very well bought by Hughie, for €50,000 out of Augusta Kate, who is breeding winners galore, and she was a Grade 1 winner herself."
Shortly after his death last June, Hogan paid tribute to his friend, saying: "Hugh came down to me one summer when he was 15 and he worked with us a lot over the years. He branched out to stud work, spent time with Baroda, went to France and gained experience in plenty of places. Most recently, he spent a year with Mark Prescott in Newmarket.
"He was a top fella with a very bright future. He studied law in between horses, was very sharp and had bought a few winners for me lately. He was very keen on racing. He could have done anything he wanted, but was just so keen on horses. It's just very sad for Liam and his wife Christina, and all the family. It's hard to believe.
"Hugh just fitted in everywhere and made friends anywhere he went. He could fall into any company anywhere in the world. He'll be sorely missed and is a big loss."
