'It's an amazing place' - Kielan Woods praises Oaksey House team after first winner back from hip injury

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Kielan Woods enjoyed his first winner since returning from a hip injury that forced him to miss his intended mount in the Grand National in April.

Woods was ruled out from partnering Marble Sands in the Aintree feature after sustaining the injury when unseated from Mammies Boy at Fontwell on the Wednesday of National week. However, the jockey put that mishap behind him as he rode his first winner since March on just his second ride back aboard Morning Mayhem , who capitalised off a strong gallop in the feature 2m1f handicap hurdle to score by 26 lengths for Nick Scholfield.

Woods said: “I partially dislocated my hip so it involved plenty of rest and then I did lots down at Oaksey House. I was doing three sessions a day, three to four times a week, and there's no doubt I wouldn’t be back this quick without their help. It’s an amazing place and team.”

On Morning Mayhem’s win, he added: “It was a strange old race and fell apart. Morning Mayhem has form on winter-soft ground and the rain gave us confidence. He’s a brilliant little horse for Nick.”

Fantastic four

Dunkerque registered a fourth straight win when taking his record over fences to 3-3 in the 2m5f novice handicap chase.

The Jennie Candlish-trained six-year-old initiated his winning run with a novice hurdle success at Newcastle in April before scoring over fences at Southwell and Kelso. He won this three-runner race by four and a quarter lengths under William Shanahan.

Unique one-two

Bernard Llewellyn trained the one-two in the 2m handicap hurdle courtesy of two 11-year-olds, with the Harry Atkins-ridden Cogital beating Zambezi Fix by a length.

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