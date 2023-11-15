'It’s always a bit worrying when you’ve let one go' - Fantastic Fox snares pacesetter late for feature success

Fantastic Fox, who had been winless since August 2021 before last month’s Chelmsford success, continued making up for lost time with victory in the feature mile handicap.

The Roger Varian-trained topweight was 1lb lower in the weights than at Chelmsford due to Aidan Keeley’s claim and the apprentice remained calm despite Master Richard's ferocious gallop in attempting to make all.

Keeley collared the pacesetter in the final 100 yards on King Power Racing's five-year-old and beat Parlando by a length.

“It’s always a bit worrying when you’ve let one go,” Keeley told Sky Sports Racing. “You’re hoping that you’ll keep tabs with him but I think we went a decent gallop in our pack in trying to not let the leader get too far away. It’s played out and worked in our favour. He’s won quite cosily in the end."

The 22-year-old added: “I joined Mr Varian at the beginning of the year and he’s given me plenty of support. I had a winner for him yesterday as well.

Parlando’s rider Paddy Mathers and trainer Ian Williams gained compensation when Charencey took the first division of the 6f handicap.

Cool cat

Quantum Cat, ninth in a Newmarket novice won by subsequent Royal Ascot winner Waipiro on his seasonal debut, made a successful handicap debut in the 1m4½f contest.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Kitten's Joy scored off a mark of 83 under Robert Havlin.

Wilkie wins again

Brandon Wilkie, who rode out his 7lb claim at Newcastle’s meeting on Tuesday, landed another apprentice handicap here. Wilkie's mount Eagle’s Realm justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m½f event for David Killahena and Graeme McPherson.

