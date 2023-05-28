Racing Post logo
15:00 Kelso

'It's all gone wrong since the Scottish National' - The Ferry Master bounces right back to form for Thomson

The Ferry Master: won for the first time since November 2020
The Ferry Master: won for the first time since November 2020Credit: John Grossick
Play4 ran
15:00 Kelso2m 5½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2The Ferry Master
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Hidden Commander
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Dolly Dancer
    11/4

The Ferry Master produced a brilliant jumping display when bouncing back to form to land the 2m5½f handicap chase.

The ten-year-old, whose last victory came at Newcastle in November 2020, had dropped a long way down the weights since a fourth-placed finish in the Scottish National that same season and took advantage here, sailing over the last to win by half a length under Ryan Mania.

"I'm absolutely delighted," Thomson told Racing TV. "It's all gone wrong since he was fourth in the Scottish National two years ago, he's plummeted in the weights, so it's just good to see him back.

"People have called him ungenuine and I don't really think that he is, he's just got one or two issues which we are aware of now. We need the good ground, or even better good to firm, to give him his chance now."

Thomson added: "I'd probably give him another go before we put him away. The Perth Gold Cup is probably a bit ambitious, so we'll probably just try to find him a nice little race and keep his confidence going."

Dobbin double

Rose Dobbin's trip to the Borders proved fruitful as the trainer won with two of her three runners. Rae Des Champs stayed on strongly under Dylan Johnston to land the 3m2f handicap hurdle before Sean Quinlan steered Rockonsoph to a 13-length victory in the 2m7½f novice handicap chase.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 18:52, 28 May 2023
icon
