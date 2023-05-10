'It's actually my first proper jumps win' - landmark training success for Adam Nicol

Adam Nicol belatedly landed his first winner over obstacles as a trainer when Farne Island took the second division of the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Northumberland-based Nicol, a former jockey who retired from the saddle in 2020 and is now a dual-purpose trainer, previously had an official jumps winner with stable star Wise Eagle's win in a jumpers' bumper in January 2021.

However, he ended an 840-day wait for a second jumps victory and breakthrough over hurdles with the 14-1 shot's half-length win under Conor O'Farrell.

He said: "It's actually my first proper jumps win. They've been running so well over both codes but we'd had a fair few seconds over jumps. It's harder over obstacles and not as likely, but that was brilliant.

"Conor gave her a really good ride and the first-time cheekpieces got her confidence up and helped her out. She's got a bit more hardening up to do, but she's kept proving she's a nice horse."

Red-hot Hughes

Reigning British champion jump jockey Brian Hughes's flying start to the season continued when Ballyporeen made it three wins in a row with victory in the 2m5f novice hurdle.

Hughes, who was Britain's leading rider for the third time last season, made it five winners from just 15 rides since the new campaign got underway with the Donald McCain-trained five-year-old's five-length success.

Welcome win

Hoganville, who was no match for Grade 1 winner Apple Away last time, returned to winning ways in the 2m6½f handicap hurdle to record a fourth success from his last six starts.

