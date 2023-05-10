Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:00 Kelso

'It's actually my first proper jumps win' - landmark training success for Adam Nicol

Farne Island (left): duels over the final hurdle on her way to victory at Kelso
Farne Island (left): duels over the final hurdle on her way to victory at KelsoCredit: John Grossick
Play13 ran
16:00 Kelso2m 5f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 5fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Farne Island
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Jimmy Rabbitte
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Eloi Du Puy
    fav9/4

Adam Nicol belatedly landed his first winner over obstacles as a trainer when Farne Island took the second division of the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Northumberland-based Nicol, a former jockey who retired from the saddle in 2020 and is now a dual-purpose trainer, previously had an official jumps winner with stable star Wise Eagle's win in a jumpers' bumper in January 2021.

However, he ended an 840-day wait for a second jumps victory and breakthrough over hurdles with the 14-1 shot's half-length win under Conor O'Farrell.

He said: "It's actually my first proper jumps win. They've been running so well over both codes but we'd had a fair few seconds over jumps. It's harder over obstacles and not as likely, but that was brilliant.

"Conor gave her a really good ride and the first-time cheekpieces got her confidence up and helped her out. She's got a bit more hardening up to do, but she's kept proving she's a nice horse."

Red-hot Hughes

Reigning British champion jump jockey Brian Hughes's flying start to the season continued when Ballyporeen made it three wins in a row with victory in the 2m5f novice hurdle.

Hughes, who was Britain's leading rider for the third time last season, made it five winners from just 15 rides since the new campaign got underway with the Donald McCain-trained five-year-old's five-length success.

Welcome win

Hoganville, who was no match for Grade 1 winner Apple Away last time, returned to winning ways in the 2m6½f handicap hurdle to record a fourth success from his last six starts.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 18:49, 10 May 2023
icon
16:00 KelsoPlay
RBC Brewin Dolphin Handicap Hurdle (Div II)13 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Farne Island
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Jimmy Rabbitte
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Eloi Du Puy
    fav9/4
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports