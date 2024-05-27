'It's absolutely remarkable' - Tommie Beau records second course success in three days for delighted owner with important message

Owner Simon Prout saluted Tommie Beau for recording his second course win in three days in the £35,000 3m1½f handicap hurdle and used the opportunity to raise awareness for an important cause.

The nine-year-old was successful over fences at the track on Saturday and stuck on dourly to deny Lisnamult Lad by a length and a quarter for another victory, with James Best deputising for Micheal Nolan.

"It's absolutely remarkable," Prout told RacingTV. "I've been coming to Cartmel for 25 years and we've had runners here for the last eight or nine years without a winner, but now like the old London buses we've had two! It's fantastic and to do this here means so much.

"A year ago this week I was diagnosed with acute prostate cancer. I've been having all sorts of treatment for a year and I virtually had the all-clear a few weeks ago, which is fantastic. If anything comes out of this couple of days, I'd like it to be for gentleman of my vintage to get their PSA checked."

Simon Prout: the proud owner of Tommie Beau

It was a 13th success for Tommie Beau and Prout was keen to highlight the poignancy of the occasion given his connections to the course and trainer Seamus Mullins.

"It's so friendly and everybody knows everybody," he said. "The fella on the gate has been here 20 years and we stay locally. Seamus let me walk the horse up the village this morning – or he took me for a walk – which I loved, and things like that are fantastic when you're involved with a friendly yard."

Tommie Beau also holds an entry in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle (7.00 ) at Stratford on Saturday.

To learn more visit https://prostatecanceruk.org

