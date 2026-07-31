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'It’s absolutely incredible' - apprentice gets breakthrough success and the better of Godolphin runner on 125-1 winner
It has been a tough week for bookmakers with favourites obliging left, right and centre, but that theme did not continue immediately at Wolverhampton on Friday when 125-1 chance Star Of Commala emerged a shock winner of the 7f fillies' maiden.
A first winner for apprentice jockey Molly Keegan-Price, the three-year-old just held on from the fast-finishing Gilding The Lily by a neck.
For Keegan-Price it was a landmark day and she was quick to thank Star Of Commala's trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam for her support.
Keegan-Price, who is based with Tom Clover in Newmarket, said: "It’s absolutely incredible. I’m delighted it's been on that filly.
"Jane has been super good with me. We had no expectation there today, we thought we’d need the run to see where we are with her. We just wanted her to finish strongly. I was looking and thinking ‘where are they?’"
The shock winner likely provided some respite for bookmakers at the Midlands all-weather track after they were hit by a "monumental" gamble on Thursday night when Iconic Times ran out a well-backed winner of a division of the 7f handicap.
Keegan-Price was having just her eighth ride under rules, having started out on the pony circuit as a youngster before trying her hand at eventing.
Having left school, she has returned to racing and added to Sky Sports Racing: "I have a licence now and I’m giving it a good go. I didn’t have quite the thrill for evening as I did for racing."
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