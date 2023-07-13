Racing Post logo
16:00 Carlisle

'It’s about trying to get the right ammunition' - Mark Walford up and running with juveniles this term

7f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 7f
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Bella Wella
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Carabella
    fav7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Dream Selection
    3/1

Bella Wella made a winning debut in the 7f fillies’ maiden to provide dual-purpose trainer Mark Walford with his first two-year-old winner of the season.

Walford enjoyed a fruitful campaign with his jumpers last season with Into Overdrive landing the Rowland Meyrick and Willaston helping him to his first Cheltenham winner in April.

"It’s nice to have a range of different winners," said Walford. "I feel like we’ve upgraded facilities over the last few years with a good team in them. This shows that if we do get a half-decent two-year-old, between us we can do the job.

"We’ve only had two two-year-old runners this year and obviously one of them has gone and won. We’ve got some others later on but back-end types. It’s all about trying to get the right ammunition."

Jack Garritty rode Bella Wella to victory and was praised after Walford’s other winner, Whatacracker, took the 1m3f handicap under Ryan Sexton on his fifth start since joining from Declan Carroll.

"Jack has ridden him and done a lot of work with him but couldn’t ride today because the weight was a touch light for him," explained Walford.

"Ryan did a great job and it’s just a horse that’s taken us a little while to figure him out. We started him over seven because he shows lots of speed at home and we’ve gradually stepped him up.

"We thought he’d win at Newmarket last time and he disappointed us a bit but what we see at home is what we’ve seen on the track today."

Sexton completed a double on the John Wainwright-trained Dandy’s Angel in the 1m1f handicap.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 18:49, 13 July 2023
