'It's a very, very long time since we had a 50-1 winner' - Nicky Henderson lands shock treble

Nicky Henderson enjoyed a winning return to the racecourse following a post-Cheltenham holiday after a Seven Barrows treble was sealed by the shock success of 50-1 shot On The Blind Side.

The 11-year-old battled to victory by a neck to record a first win in over two years, having been pulled up in three of his last four starts.

Henderson, who had been absent from his Lambourn yard since Sunday, was quick to credit his team after The Carpenter and Russian Ruler added to his winning tally, with all three winners ridden by Nico de Boinville.

"I've been away for four days, so it's a huge credit to Charlie [Morlock] and all the team at home," Henderson said. "I don't know what the boys were doing but they've done a bloody good job!

"I don't suppose anyone backed On The Blind Side, but it's a very, very long time since we had a 50-1 winner. He's been the most wonderful old servant and he's tough as teak. We all thought his glory days were over, but a couple of years ago he was the bravest horse I knew."

A dual Grade 2 winner over hurdles as a novice, On The Blind Side had dropped down to a mark of 137, but showed a renewed love of racing thanks to an unorthodox training regime at home.

Henderson said: "We've been playing funny games with him, sending him off with only one other horse just to have a nice time. They haven't galloped, they've just enjoyed themselves. There were little shoots of promise that he was just starting to enjoy himself again and it's lovely to see him back fighting like that.

"We've had him a long time and he's run some great races for us. He just loved it today – he wasn't going to let anyone past."

Lift Me Up claimed the open hunters' chase to provide a first winner under rules for former Spice Girl Geri Horner and her husband Christian, who is team principal for the F1 Red Bull team.

The owners were on course to celebrate the success of the seven-year-old as he continued his winning form from pointing under James King for trainer Maxine Filby.

