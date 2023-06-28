'It’s a very special day for the family' - 16-year-old Paddy Hanlon rides first winner for father Shark

Trainer Shark Hanlon hailed "a very special day" after watching his teenage son Paddy ride his first winner under rules in the bumper.

Chef D’Etat had been due to be partnered by another young talent in 17-year-old Taylor Kingsley, who had steered the winner to a successful debut at Tramore at odds of 33-1 at the start of the month. However, Paddy Hanlon stepped in here following transport problems for Kingsley from the US.

The 16-year-old, who had his first spin under rules at Leopardstown last Thursday, coolly helped Chef D’Etat justify odds-on favouritism and seal back-to-back wins.

“It’s a very special day for the family,” said Shark Hanlon. “It’s amazing for the young lad – he only got his licence last week. He gave it a lovely ride and got everything right.

"People give out about pony racing, but it’s so so important in England and in Ireland. It’s so important to keep it going because that chap two years ago wouldn't have done what he’s done today if not for pony racing.

“Last Sunday week he rode two pony winners in Ballyvaughan in Ireland. He won the Dingle Derby this year and won the Scottish championship, and now to go and ride his first winner at 16 is special for me and his grandparents on both sides. My father is 86 years of age and it’s a very proud day for us all.”

Paddy Hanlon will attempt to boost his 100 per cent record in Britain at another Midlands track, when he gets on Bangor bumper winner Rose In The Park at Stratford on Tuesday .

His father added: “He rides her Tuesday so please god he gets two wins, but he’s only 16 and there’s a lot in front of him.”

Hat-trick hero

Katy Price's Rock The House completed a hat-trick in the 2m4f handicap hurdle, following up a couple of wins at Ffos Las under Gavin Sheehan.

