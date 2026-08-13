‘It’s a tough thing to do’ - Tom Marquand impressed as Cheveley Park entry Not My Type defies 7lb penalty

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Not My Type could have a Group 1 engagement after defying a 7lb penalty to extend her unbeaten record for William Haggas under Tom Marquand in the 5f novice.

The first foal out of multiple 6f winner Arousing got off the mark on her debut at Sandown last month and showed the benefit of that experience by breaking sharply from stall six and taking an early lead before travelling comfortably throughout.

She went on to score by a length and a quarter and has an entry in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 26.

Marquand said: “I thought she did a good job today under a 7lb penalty. It’s a tough thing to do. She’s pretty quick as well, which is good, but there's a long way to go from two novice wins to a Group 1.”

The jockey rode Arousing to victory on her debut in 2020 and added: "She’s well related from a strong family. We've had a few of them from the breeders over the years so it's nice knowing their little tendencies and ways of going. They’re all pretty tough."

Saxon on song

Saxon Grace continued her transformation over longer trips with a second successive win for trainer Daragh Bourke in the 1m½f handicap.

The Saxon Warrior filly had failed to get her head in front before being stepped up in distance, but last week’s breakthrough success at Redcar was followed by an emphatic three-and-a-quarter-length victory under Shane Gray.

Bourke said: “We wanted to see if she could stay and last week at Redcar showed she can, so we're very pleased with her run. Her dam won over a mile and, being by Saxon Warrior, it's no surprise she stays well."

Racegoers soak up the sun at Beverley Credit: Hannah Ali

Saxon Grace could make a quick return on Saturday, when she is due to step up in trip to 1m2f at Ripon.

Bourke added: “She’s never run that close together for me. She’s up again in grade and she’s going to have a 6lb penalty after today.

“It’ll be very interesting to see how far she can go. After that run today, if she comes out of it all right, you’d have to be quite confident, wouldn’t you?"

Gold strikes

Craig Lidster ended his wait for a Beverley winner this year when State Of Gold recorded a first success in the 7½f nursery under William Pyle.

The 11-2 winner had finished eighth of nine on her Redcar debut in April but took a significant step forward when runner-up over 6f at Ripon in June.

That experience appeared to stand her in good stead as she broke sharply and was sent straight into the lead by Pyle and the combination made all.

Lidster said: "It was great to get her head in front. William gave her a great ride as she's a tricky customer and you can't really give too many instructions."

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