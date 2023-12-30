'It's a tough job, but wonderful too' - former Nicky Henderson assistant and Altior man Toby Lawes savours big-race glory

Much of the day belonged to one Seven Barrows team member, but a former alumni was also smiling after Surrey Quest proved too good in the Coral-sponsored Mandarin Handicap Chase.

Once with Nicky Henderson, Surrey Quest is now with the master trainer's former assistant Toby Lawes and was ridden by James Bowen, who enjoyed a memorable afternoon thanks to other victories on Spring Note and Jeriko Du Reponet.

However, Lawes might have been ahead in the beaming stakes and rightly so after recording what he described as the biggest success of a training career that started in 2019.

Prior to that, he had been an integral part of Henderson's operation for five years and regularly rode one-time yard superstar Altior in his daily exercise.

Lawes said: "It's fantastic. We have lots of nice, young horses, but one thing we don't have are horses who are older and can feature in the bigger handicaps, so it's great to get an opportunity with a horse like Surrey Quest, and I'm delighted for the team at home.

"I haven't had any regrets about starting training – it's a tough job but a wonderful one at the same time.

"These days are what you do it for and it's brilliant to have a horse of his calibre capable of winning cool races like this."

Canter Banter Racing's Spring Note comes clear under James Bowen Credit: Edward Whitaker

Spring success

Katie Croft and Dave Fehily, stalwarts at Nicky Henderson's Lambourn base, left in the summer but are enjoying life and played a part in Spring Note winning the mares' handicap hurdle.

She runs in the colours of Canter Banter Racing, which Croft and Fehily run alongside a pre-training business.

They have three horses in training with Henderson and Fehily rides Spring Note out at home.

"She's Dave's girl as he rides her," said Croft. "Things are going well and she's Canter Banter's tenth winner, which we're delighted with. It took a while to get there, but we've three with Nicky and go in to ride out in the mornings there before we do our own yard at home. Things are solid with us and we've 15-16 horses in."

Issar D'Airy with a sublime leap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Moore again

Gary Moore will not want 2023 to end and saddled another winner thanks to Issar D'Airy , who was on top in the 2m½f handicap chase.

Moore was on top of the world on Wednesday when Editeur Du Gite landed Kempton's Desert Orchid alongside big-race glory at Chepstow with Nassalam and Salver.

Of Issar D'Airy, he said: "I must admit, I was watching him and thought he couldn't last home going that speed – he was going Flat-racing speed, but Niall [Houlihan] was very good on him and let him find his feet and get into the race quietly.

"We'll go gently-gently and he's quite a light horse, one not easy to keep condition on, so you wouldn't want him out tomorrow morning. We'll take our time and see what the handicapper has to say."

