'It's a special moment' - South African jockey Kyle Strydom enjoys first winner in Britain

Kyle Strydom, a former champion apprentice in his native South Africa, celebrated a first winner in Britain aboard Expressionless in the 1m½f classified stakes.

Strydom teamed up with Newmarket trainer Dylan Cunha, similarly from South Africa and father of the rider’s girlfriend Emily, for his breakthrough win having recently joined Roger Varian.

The 21-year-old rode 103 winners in South Africa and was successful on just his second mount in Britain. He finished fourth on Mr Fayez for the same trainer at Lingfield last week.

Expressionless (left): stayed on best to win the classified stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Strydom said: “It’s a special moment and great to ride my first winner here for Dylan. It’s been challenging getting everything set up but it’s brilliant to be here and to work at a big yard in Mr Varian’s.

“When I pulled Expressionless out a furlong out I thought we were in with a chance. Thankfully he kicked on and ran straight through the line.

“It would be good to get more rides and to improve the quality as time goes on, but it’s exciting to get started with a winner.”

Turner strikes

Somerset trainer Bill Turner is down to just 12 horses in training – and only two juveniles – but proved he remains more than capable when Umming N’ Ahing won the 5f maiden.

The Eric Brook-owned three-year-old was led up by the trainer’s daughter Kathy and stayed on best to score by half a length under Gina Mangan.

Turner said: “We weren’t sure about the soft ground but he handled it and did it all right. The gelding operation has helped and he was probably a little weak last year. We’ve always liked him.

“We’re very quiet at home and have gone out of fashion a little bit but that’s the way it goes. We had 55 horses at one time and maybe our location plays a part, but it’s hard to put a proper finger on it.”

