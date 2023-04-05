'It's a special moment' - South African ace Kyle Strydom enjoys first winner in Britain

Kyle Strydom, a champion apprentice in his native South Africa, celebrated a first winner in Britain aboard Expressionless in the 1m½f classified stakes.

Strydom teamed up with Newmarket trainer Dylan Cunha, similarly from South Africa and father of the rider’s girlfriend Emily, for his breakthrough win having recently joined Roger Varian. The 21-year-old rode 103 winners in South Africa and was successful on just his second mount in Britain after finishing fourth on Mr Fayez for the same trainer at Lingfield last week.

Strydom said: “It’s a special moment and great to ride my first winner here for Dylan. It’s been challenging getting everything set up but it’s brilliant to be here and to work at a big yard in Mr Varian’s. When I pulled Expressionless out a furlong out I thought we were in with a chance.

"Thankfully he kicked on and ran straight through the line. It would be good to get more rides and to improve the quality as time goes on, but it’s exciting to get started with a winner.”

Expressionless (left): stayed on best to win the classified stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Turner strikes

Somerset trainer Bill Turner is down to just 12 horses in training – and only two juveniles – but he proved he remains more than capable when Umming N’ Ahing won the 5f maiden.

The Eric Brook-owned three-year-old, who was led up by the trainer’s daughter Kathy, stayed on best to score by half a length under Gina Mangan.

Turner said: “We weren’t sure about the soft ground but he handled it and did it all right. The gelding operation has helped and he was probably a little weak last year. We’ve always liked him. We’re very quiet at home and have gone out of fashion a little bit but that’s the way it goes. We had 55 horses at one time and maybe our location plays a part, but it’s hard to put a finger on it.”

Return success

Chester’s May meeting could be on the agenda for Racingbreaks Ryder after victory in the feature 1m½f handicap. The Charlie Hills-trained three-year-old, owned by a syndicate for the ticket-and-travel agency Racing Breaks – run by Old Gold Racing – and Tim Cottier, denied Supreme King by a short-head under Andrea Atzeni.

Hills said: “He was entitled to get tired but knuckled down well. Chester might be a possibility as I feel the track would suit him. He has really settled down through the winter and hopefully can keep improving.”

Atzeni sealed a double on Coquelicot for Anthony Honeyball and the geegeez.co.uk syndicate in the 2m handicap.

Top combos

Ben Curtis operated at a 28 per cent strike-rate for George Boughey (19-69) and 50 per cent for Sean Woods (6-12) last year, and he rode a winner for both Newmarket trainers.

Curtis steered the Seventh Lap Racing-owned Peace Of Mine to victory in the 1m2f fillies' handicap for Boughey before landing the concluding 1m2f handicap on Papa Ricco for Woods.

