'It's a side of it we love' - Noel Fehily Racing on the Flat scoresheet again as €110,000 buy Amazonica makes winning debut

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Former jockeys Noel Fehily and David Crosse are best known for their syndicate’s success over jumps but are proving just as effective on the Flat and struck with debutant Amazonica in the 1m2f novice.

The son of Ghaiyyath was a €110,000 buy at the Arqana breeze-ups last year and runs in the silks of Tony Chapman in conjunction with Noel Fehily Racing.

David Probert’s mount, trained by Owen Burrows, faced rivals with experience but finished off nicely to win by a length and a quarter.

Fehily said on Racing TV: "We only have seven Flat horses but it’s a side of it we love. Myself and Dave are jumping men but it’s good to have a few Flat horses to run through the summer and there’s a couple of nice ones there.

“Owen liked Amazonica at the end of last season and he’s just been big and backward and taken a bit of time. We’re very happy with him.”

Burrows has a 30 per cent (3-10) strike-rate in the past fortnight but had to settle for second with Joanna Hiffernan, who was beaten seven lengths into second by the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Ottoman in the 1m4f handicap.

Probert secured a double on Melody De Vega , who won the 1m2f fillies’ handicap for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole.

Double delight

Rob Hornby enjoyed a double with victories on Dottie Diamond for William Stone in the 5f handicap and Gal for Mark Loughnane in the 7f handicap.

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