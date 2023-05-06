'It's a nice target for her' - Saratoga Oaks on agenda for Caroline Street after Joseph O'Brien sends out 1-2 in feature race

The Saratoga Oaks rolled off Joseph O'Brien's tongue as a long-term target for Caroline Street after she won the feature Al Shira'aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes.

It was the second year in a row O'Brien won the Group 3 and this time he was responsible for the first two home as Lumiere Rock stayed on strongly to get within a half-length of her stablemate.

Caroline Street, who chased home Auguste Rodin in a Group 2 at Leopardstown last season, drifted out to 11-2 having been morning favourite, but she was given a superb waiting ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle, who swooped late to land the spoils.

O'Brien said: "We might look at the Pretty Polly for her, and maybe the Irish Guineas, but there is the Saratoga Oaks in the autumn which is a nice target for her. That's a mile and a quarter. It was a great result and they are two very nice fillies. Dylan was very cool; he gave her a lovely, confident ride."

Devious Norfolk bound

Donnacha O'Brien was already thinking about the6f Coventry before Devious made his debut in the opening 5f maiden but he had to revise those thoughts. Not because he won't be going to Royal Ascot, but down to the fact he showed so much speed the Norfolk might be a better fit.

The market told us plenty as the Starspangledbanner colt was supported into 11-5 favourite, having been as big as 7-1 in the morning. This stylish win was exactly what O'Brien expected.

The winning trainer said: "I was thinking coming here today that we could look at the Coventry, but showing the speed that he did we could look at the Norfolk instead.

"We have nothing that can take him off the bridle at home, he's just natural. He's got so much boot that the nice ground helps him, but he would get slower ground as well as he's big and powerful."

Jersey on Lord Massusus agenda

Lord Massusus is a gelding going places and the next stop is likely to be Royal Ascot for the Jersey Stakes.

He got himself out of an uncompromising position just after halfway to win by half-a-length from Cash Or Crypto.

Winning trainer Joe Murphy said: "We'll give him an entry in the Jersey and I'd say seven furlongs would be ideal for him. Gary [Carroll] said the horse got him out of trouble because they all got first run on him. Whether it's six, seven or a mile it doesn't matter to him. He's just a very good horse."

Johannes makes winning debut

Johannes Brahms justified odds-on favouritism by half a length in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race.

"He's a smashing colt, he's got plenty of size about him and has a lot of class and speed. We'll try and get one more run into him before Ascot, and he's one to look forward to," said Chris Armstrong, representing Aidan O'Brien.

Lupini team firing

Natalia Lupini's team continue in red-hot form and Dandyville made it three wins from her last seven runners in the Declan Landy Fencing Handicap.

Lupini said: "Something like the Scurry would be the aim this year or the Bold Lad."

Second winner for Hassett

Wayne Hassett celebrated the second winner of his career when the 10lb claimer won on Harry's Hill in the Danny Trundle Handicap, trained by his great uncle Martin Hassett.

