'It's a monkey off my back' - apprentice Liam Wright shines with career-first double on day two of the Brighton festival

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Apprentice jockey Liam Wright moved closer to reducing his claim to 3lb by riding the first double of his career.

Wright completed the feat when partnering Dream Of Ithaca to a comfortable three-and-a-half-length success in the 1m4f classified stakes.

It was the first time Wright had ridden the John Gallagher-trained filly, who was shedding her maiden tag at the eighth attempt.

Wright said: "It was a lovely performance. She's a big filly, so you have to make use of her, but around three furlongs out I always knew I was going to get there. It was the first time she's hit the front, but she galloped out really well.

"Riding a double is a monkey off my back. I've gone close on a few occasions, so it's great that it's finally fallen right."

The double took Wright to 14 winners for 2026, two more than he managed last year, and left him just two victories away from reducing his claim to 3lb from 5lb.

He added: "Last year was disappointing with a few injuries and some silly bans that I shouldn't have got. Everything's going smoothly this year. Hopefully I can get those two winners this month and kick on from there."

His first win came in the 7f classified stakes, in which Wright's first-time booking proved the catalyst for Valadero , who finally got off the mark at the 33rd time of asking.

Brian Toomey is the fourth person to have trained Valadero, who had gone close on numerous occasions, including when runner-up in the Brocklesby on his debut in April 2023, one of 13 top-three finishes before Thursday's breakthrough.

"It's brilliant," said Toomey. "He's shown a lot of ability throughout his career but never quite lived up to it. Hopefully he'll get on a roll now."

Pegasus primed

After failing to get off the mark at Meydan, the seaside setting of Brighton proved the perfect place for Tai Hang Pegasus to break his maiden in the Challenge Cup Handicap.

Tai Hang Pegasus (Paddy Bradley) wins the Brighton Challenge Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Charlie Fellowes-trained three-year-old had shown improved form in three starts since returning to Britain, finishing second at Epsom and third at Doncaster before landing the feature race on day two of Brighton's festival under Paddy Bradley.

The jockey said: "He's a good-looking horse who went to Dubai, so they thought a lot of him, but he just hasn't put it all together before.

"I think this was a more competitive race than at Epsom, but we rode him differently. The best way to get him to settle is to let him do what he likes, and that's what we did today. I was impressed with him."

Monkey opens his account

The Monkey King opened his account at the third attempt when taking the 7f novice under Rhys Clutterbuck.

The Ralph Beckett-trained gelding had finished third at Doncaster on his previous start and took another step forward to beat four rivals.

Brighton specialist

The Gary and Josh Moore-trained Gone Rogue enhanced his record at Brighton to three wins and two seconds from seven starts when taking the mile handicap under Tom Queally.

The victory was more straightforward than the half-length winning margin suggested, with Queally always in control as he held off Dandy G Boy.

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