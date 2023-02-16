'It's a miracle' - Evan Williams shocked after winning with 'one of my worst bits of business'

Evan Williams was surprised and relieved at victory in the 2m beginners' chase after outlining the difficulties he has faced with the seven-year-old since he joined the yard almost two years ago.

The son of Balko was a £44,000 purchase from Alan King's Wiltshire operation in May 2021, but Williams admitted to making a bit of bad business.

He said: "It must be one of the miracles of the modern world that we've managed to win with Blacko.

"Buying him from Alan's yard was probably the worst bit of business I've ever done. He left all of his heart and soul at Barbury Castle because he doesn't like the Welsh air.

"I'm just very grateful for small mercies, and that Adam [Wedge, jockey] was so brave, because I've struggled with him since I've had him."

The trainer completed a satisfying day with a double on the card when Sabbathical took the 2m handicap chase under Wedge.

Williams added: "We're always grateful for anything, but getting a couple of winners on the same day is a bonus.

"We're quietly ticking away this season and it's been a busy old year. Some years are obviously better than others, but you've got to keep chipping away."

More course joy

The Fergal O'Brien-trained Flann continued his strong form at the track as he scored in the 2m6½f handicap chase under Liam Harrison.

The eight-year-old had to settle for the runner-up spot at Leicester last time out, but recorded a second win from his last three starts at the track when beating Koi Dodville by four and a half lengths.

