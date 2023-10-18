'It's a hard decision but the ground is just quick enough' - Wetherby withdrawal makes for a walkover

Wetherby was left with a walkover at its first meeting of the autumn after one of the runners was pulled out of a match that was due to end the card.

Hometown Boy was set to take on Any News, the only other horse declared for the £12,000 novice handicap chase .

But Stuart Edmunds feared the ground was drying out too much for the eight-year-old, who was reappearing after a 921-day layoff, and decided to pull him out of the 3m contest.

"It's a hard decision but the ground is just quick enough," said the trainer, who had earlier withdrawn Globe Player from the opening novice hurdle.

"I talked to Jonjo O'Neill Jnr and Richie McLernon and they both said it's not quite good to firm but it's not far off.

"The horse has been off for a while. I don't want to take any chances, the owners are very understanding and that makes a big difference."

The ground at Wetherby was officially described as good and clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said: "We had 14mm of rain last Friday and it has been benign since, with no wind."

Among those riding, Brian Hughes called the ground good and Henry Brooke and Sean Quinlan said: "It's on the quick side of good."

