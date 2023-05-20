'It's a great team' - Brian Hughes's hot start to season continues with Bangor treble for Donald McCain

Brian Hughes continued his strong start to the new season with a treble at Bangor for trainer Donald McCain.

The three-time champion, who tops the standings in his quest for another jockeys' title, was off the mark on odds-on shot Waspy in the 2m½f maiden hurdle, then won on Hidalgo De L'Isle in the handicap hurdle over the same distance.

The 26-1 treble was completed in impressive fashion as the highly regarded Heartbreak Kid proved too good for his rivals in the 2m4½f handicap chase. Tim Leslie's son of Getaway was recording a third victory over fences, but could have more to offer.

"This guy has always had the talent and he's not wearing the headgear to keep his head warm," Hughes told Sky Sports Racing. "He's always shown plenty for me and we've seen glimmers of it at times, but he's grand. I was sitting all the way, when I switched wide and changed his lead [leg] he picked up well then to the finish."

Hughes looked back at his five-year spell as first-choice jockey to McCain for whom he is closing in on riding 350 winners for the Cheshire stable.

"It's massive," he said. "When I got the job there were a few eyebrows raised and obviously we've had to adapt, but we know to understand each other. It's a great team and great people behind it, good owners and it's a pleasure to be a part of."

Drought ends

Jockey Daniel Sampson ended a 205-day wait for a winner when partnering Tique to victory in the mares' bumper for Seamus Mullins.

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.