'It's a good start to the summer' - Ross Burdon's fine run continues after record June

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Ross Burdon enjoyed his best return in June and started July with a bang when Beauty Generation recorded his first win in 17 months in the 1m2f handicap.

The Newmarket trainer, who has been operating since April 2025, had three winners last month at a 25 per cent strike-rate, and the momentum has continued.

Beauty Generation was last seen in the winner's enclosure in January 2025 when trained by Marco Botti before spells with Jessica Harrington and now Burdon, who is hoping his length victory under Jason Hart is a sign of more progress to come.

"He's an old character and he knows more about the game than we do, but he saves a bit for himself," Burdon said.

"It was nice he got his head in front for the first time in a long time and on the turf. Things fell right for him and he's shown he's got the ability there. Hopefully, he can keep progressing."

June was the yard's best month, but there were also some frustrations, with one runner-up finish and two fourth-place efforts and Burdon added: "June was pretty good, but the end of the month was frustrating as we had a few near-misses.

"It would have made June a very strong month, but the horses have been running well, and we've kicked off July with a winner. It's a good start to the summer.

"We'll lose some horses at the July Sale, but hopefully we'll be replacing them and looking for new recruits. It's always about finding the next ones for the owners and what they want from the sport."

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