'It's a good job when it's going well' - Keatley thrilled as progressive Another Baar scores

Trainer Adrian Keatley continued his impressive form as Another Baar secured some valuable prize-money in the Sky Bet Sunday Series when winning the 5f sprint handicap.

The North Yorkshire-based handler took his record to 5-13 in the past fortnight as the three-year-old Mayson gelding beat Desert Games by half a length.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Keatley said: “I hope the horses keep doing it because it’s a good job when it’s going well, but we all know what it’s like when it’s not.

“We've a small team, we’ve only 20 horses in, and we like to keep them as fresh as we can. We’ve let this horse progress and long may it continue.”

Another Baar has struck twice at Ripon this season and added another win here, with Keatley pleased he is starting to show his true colours.

He said: “This horse is improving rapidly. He was bought with a lot of promise last year as a two-year-old and was probably just growing and immature, but he’s really coming to light now to show what he can do.”

Happy return for Kingscote

Richard Kingscote took advantage of a rare visit to the track when partnering Blow Your Horn to success in the 2m handicap.

Trained by Ian Williams, the six-year-old was cut to 33-1 (from 40-1) with Paddy Power for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle next month having recorded his second win in a row.

Kingscote said: “I used to be here a lot when I was in Chester with Tom [Dascombe]. I haven’t been here in a couple of years, but it’s nice of them to put some money on and it’s a decent series.”

