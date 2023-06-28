Hollie Doyle completes winner at every British Flat course with Bell success on Mostawaa

Fresh from last week’s career-best Royal Ascot effort of three winners, Hollie Doyle chalked off another milestone, with success in the historic Carlisle Bell on Mostawaa meaning the jockey has now ridden a winner at every active Flat course in Britain.

Doyle had failed to ride a winner at the Cumbria track in 14 attempts and was seventh with her first ride of the day on Archie Watson’s Salsa Dance in the 6f novice, won by the Hugo Palmer-trained Soldier’s Gold.

However, Doyle helped Heather Main’s Mostawaa complete a hat-trick in the track’s prestigious handicap and give her a full set of the 36 Flat courses for the rider at the age of 26.

“It’s a good atmosphere up here and it’s nice, it’s been well received,” Doyle told Racing TV. “Mostawaa’s turned a corner in his old age. He won at Brighton two starts ago and then went to York and toughed it out. I did get a very easy lead that day and things fell right. Today there looked like there was plenty of pace on paper and you just never know on a stiff track like this on soft ground."

Doyle now needs just one more winner to bring up another landmark with an 800th career success and added: “He stuck to it well and I think he could probably go up to ten furlongs.”

Vetiver trek pays off

Vetiver was just Andrew Balding’s second runner of the season at Carlisle, but the 600-mile round trip paid off when the three-year-old filly took the Listed Eternal Stakes. The daughter of Twilight Son was fourth in a Chester handicap last time, but reunited with PJ McDonald, who had partnered her to victory at Beverley on her previous two starts, she got back to winning ways in the £50,000 feature.

