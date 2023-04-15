'It's a dream start' - top South African jockey Greg Cheyne off the mark in Britain for William Haggas

Top South African jockey Greg Cheyne celebrated a landmark first win in Britain when guiding Eastern Charm to a surprise success in the opening mile handicap.

Cheyne, a multiple top-level winning rider in his native country including in the 2009 Durban July, won on just his second ride in Britain, having previously ridden once at Newmarket for South African trainer Brett Crawford in 2017.

"It's what they call a dream start, I couldn't have asked for more," Cheyne told Sky Sports Racing. "I had decisions to make at the three-furlong pole, so I brought her up the middle and she responded for me.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time here and winter was as brutal as they told me! It's been a privilege with these animals and riding for William Haggas. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity and this makes it all worthwhile in the mornings."

Cheyne endured a frustrating wait to take out a licence in Britain but is relishing the chance to finally begin riding, having teamed up with agent Laura Way for the season.

He added: "I got here last August and unfortunately the visa didn't allow me to apply for my licence with the BHA. I had to go through the tedious process of reapplying for my different visa, but all good things come to those who wait."

Berry back

Trainer John Berry enjoyed his first win for 275 days with Eljayee's shock 25-1 success in the 1m2f handicap under Faye McManoman.

Winning start

Rogue Sea made a perfect start to his career with an effortless victory in the 1m2f novice stakes for Tom Clover and Jack Mitchell.

