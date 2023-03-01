Racing Post logo
14:00 Lingfield (A.W)

'It’s a dream come true' - 16-year-old rides first winner on a 12-year-old veteran having 105th start

Tommie Jakes celebrates as he rides his first ever winner on Suzi's ConnoisseurCredit: Mark Cranham
Play8 ran
14:00 Lingfield (A.W)7f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 7fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Suzi's Connoisseur
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3He's Our Star
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Macon Belle
    11/1

Sixteen-year-old Tommie Jakes secured his first career winner in thrilling fashion aboard Suzi's Connoisseur in the 7f handicap for apprentice jockeys.

Jakes had nearly got off the mark when beaten half a length into second on the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained veteran at the track in January, and the young rider’s breakthrough winner appeared unlikely as he found all seven of his rivals in the opener ahead of him turning for home.

However, Suzi's Connoisseur delivered a turn of foot and surged up the straight to score by a neck, sealing a landmark success for Jakes on just his sixth ride.

Jakes is only four years older than his mount, who had his first start nearly a decade ago when making a winning debut for Mark Johnston at Musselburgh.

Suzi's Connoisseur had been winless since scoring on Newmarket's July Course in June 2019, but bounced back to form off a 20lb lower mark to strike on his 105th career start.

“It’s a dream come true really,” he said to Sky Sports Racing. “The leader set a really good pace for me. No gaps opened up as we came off the bend so we had no choice but to go to the outer. As I asked him, he picked up ever so nicely.”

Tommie Jakes: "It’s a dream come true"Credit: Mark Cranham

Despite a caution for careless riding for drifting left-handed without timely correction, nothing tempered the jockey's enthusiasm on a red-letter day.

“I used to play a bit of cricket when I was a lot younger, but I don’t really play any of it now,” he added. “I’m just focused on the racing. I was always going to be a jockey, I always wanted to be one when I was younger.” 

Agent at it again

Expert Agent followed up his victory at Kempton last time to make it back-to-back wins in the 6f handicap.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 1 March 2023Last updated 15:53, 1 March 2023
icon
