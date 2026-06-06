'It's a disaster. They don't deserve it' - sympathy expressed from the Hill and winner's enclosure as Derby day proves a washout

There has never been a Derby like this one. The Jockey Club will hope there is never one like it again.

That is in no way meant as a slur against Christmas Day, Ronan Whelan, Aidan O'Brien or the winner's Coolmore owners. To be associated with a Derby triumph is a glorious thing, regardless of whether it is a new or familiar experience. The reality, however, is that the story of this Derby was always going to be as much about this Derby day.

That proved to be the case, but principally because of the weather, which on the first Saturday of June was more akin to what one might expect on, well, Christmas Day.