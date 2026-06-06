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Reportstoday
16:00 Epsom
premium

'It's a disaster. They don't deserve it' - sympathy expressed from the Hill and winner's enclosure as Derby day proves a washout

Lee Mottershead finds a mood of soggy positivity on the Hill as Christmas Day triumphs

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Racegoers are pictured during The Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 06, 2026 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Umbrellas were up on Derby day as the rain proved relentlessCredit: Warren Little (Getty Images)
Play13 ran
16:00 EpsomFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Christmas Day
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Maltese Cross
    12/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10James J Braddock
    9/1

There has never been a Derby like this one. The Jockey Club will hope there is never one like it again.

That is in no way meant as a slur against Christmas Day, Ronan Whelan, Aidan O'Brien or the winner's Coolmore owners. To be associated with a Derby triumph is a glorious thing, regardless of whether it is a new or familiar experience. The reality, however, is that the story of this Derby was always going to be as much about this Derby day. 

That proved to be the case, but principally because of the weather, which on the first Saturday of June was more akin to what one might expect on, well, Christmas Day.

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16:00 EpsomPlay
Betfred Derby (Group 1) (No Geldings)13 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Christmas Day
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Maltese Cross
    12/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10James J Braddock
    9/1
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