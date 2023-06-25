'It's a big thumbs-up to Pontefract' - Royal Ascot winner Varian glad he came after Voodoo Queen's success

Roger Varian is a less frequent visitor to Pontefract than in his days as assistant to Michael Jarvis so we should have known something was afoot when he made the trip up from Newmarket.

The in-form trainer, fresh from success at Royal Ascot with King Of Steel and Royal Champion, landed the £80,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes with Voodoo Queen to give owner-breeder Craig Bennett his 100th Flat winner.

Varian, who took over the licence on Jarvis's death in 2011, said: "I used to come here a lot. This was great prize-money and it's a big thumbs-up to Pontefract.

"Voodoo Queen is a lovely filly, we've always really liked her. I'm delighted she's progressed to win a Listed race for Craig and I hope she can go on from here.

"Craig has been a big supporter since I started training and has invested a lot in the game in the last 20 years. He sent this filly's dam, Cursory Glance, to train and she was a very good two-year-old, winning the Albany and Moyglare Stud Stakes."

Voodoo Queen gave jockey David Egan his fourth winner of the weekend following a Saturday treble at Redcar, and may have more to offer.

Varian said: "She's four years old and still a touch unfurnished. I think she'll only improve and hope she can win a Group race.

"The Lillie Langtry is an option, as is the Lancashire Oaks and the Prix de Pomone. There's a nice programme for these fillies."

Bennett, best known as the owner of Ebor winner and Melbourne Cup runner-up Purple Moon, said: "That was very pleasing. Not every horse handles Pontefract, but David gave her a lovely ride and she won by quite a distance."

One away from the bonus

Ian Williams paid tribute to groom Meg Burton and her fellow staff members after Blow Your Horn took the 2m2f handicap to put him one win away from a Sunday Series bonus.

"The £100,000 is a huge bonus and that's what we'll look towards," the Midlands trainer said. "This is a great concept but I do worry for the staff.

"Meg came back from Musselburgh yesterday and we've turned her round this morning and sent her to Pontefract. But she's had a winner and the staff really love being with the horses, and we have to be very grateful to them for allowing us to do what we do."

Forceful finish

There is no rest for a champion, that is how you stay at the top. William Buick won the title for the first time last year and underlined his determination to defend it by coming up to Pontefract and getting the best of an extremely tight finish to the 1m2f handicap.

"It's part of the job," said Buick after getting Forceful Speed home by a short head and the same at the end of a race in which barely a length and a half covered the first five.

"He was very brave," he said of the winner. "He really battled on gamely, they were coming thick and fast late on, but he really stuck his head out. It was all smooth for him and momentum is key at this track. He enjoyed that."

