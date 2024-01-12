It's a 1-2-3 for Willie Mullins as Readin Tommy Wrong beats favourite Ile Atlantique in Naas Grade 1

Readin Tommy Wrong belied 16-1 odds to lead home a 1-2-3 for Willie Mullins in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Stablemate and 6-4 favourite Ile Atlantique made most of the running and was still in front after the last but the Daryl Jacob-ridden Readin Tommy Wrong stayed on stoutly to pounce in the closing stages.

The winning margin was a neck, with stablemate Lecky Watson a further seven and a half lengths back in third. Firefox finished fourth.

Readin Tommy Wrong was cut to 7-1 second favourite (from 33) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair Sportsbook, who remain 8-1 for Ile Atlantique. Ballyburn, another stablemate, heads the betting at 4-1.

Daryl Jacob gives a pat to Grade 1 winner Readin Tommy Wrong Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins was celebrating a tenth victory in the Naas feature, having first been successful with Homer Wells in 2005. His other winners have included Mikael D'Haguenet, Briar Hill, Next Destination and last year's scorer Champ Kiely.

Mullins said: “I thought Daryl was very good on the winner, he gave him a very cute ride. He let the front runners battle it out and then came to take them at the end. This is a horse who is improving all the time and is very brave. He looks a Ballymore horse on that running.

"I thought Ile Atlantique was very brave. Paul was very happy with him at all stages. He did all of the donkey work and Daryl just outstayed him late on and the two of them stretched clear the whole way to the line. They are two good horses and they handle good ground too."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.