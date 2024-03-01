Ithaca's Arrow enters Cheltenham picture after hitting target for Dominic Ffrench Davies

Dominic Ffrench Davies made an entry in the Betfred Derby this week and could have a runner at the Cheltenham Festival after Ithaca's Arrow landed the juvenile hurdle – so no wonder he joked he was the best dual-purpose trainer in Britain.

Given a fine ride by the Lambourn trainer's son Ben, Ithaca's Arrow is entered in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the festival.

"Tom Pennington, who used to work for Amo Racing, said he was going to call me the best dual-purpose trainer in the country, but then this horse got beat at Sandown!" Ffrench Davies explained.

"Will he get in the Boodles? Would I run him in it? Those are the questions and I don't think a penalty would get him in, and the Triumph might actually be an option because there won't be as many runners and it's not the race it used to be because of the Boodles."

Ithaca's Arrow runs in the colours of The Agincourt Partnership and Ffrench Davies, who on Tuesday entered the unraced Padesha in the Epsom Classic, added: "I bought Ithaca's for a couple of friends who actually owned my first ever winner, Jobber's Fiddle at Brighton in 1994. They've had a bit of craic over the last few years as they had Surely Not and now Ithaca's, who is a proper, fun horse."

100 up for Nicholls

The Paul Nicholls juggernaut continued with a double, which moved the 14-time champion trainer on to 100 winners for the season.

Nicholls, accompanied on track by his father Brian, struck with Kruger Mark in the handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys, while Toss Of A Coin was successful in the novice hurdle.

Harry Cobden is in full control on Toss Of A Coin, Paul Nicholls' 100th winner of the season Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Both horses are regarded as smart chasing prospects for next term and Nicholls said: "It's a nice milestone and the 23rd time we've done that. I always liked to get to £2 million in prize-money before Cheltenham and we did that two weeks ago, which was good.

"We've just got to keep on going until the end of the season and there's still lots to do – you never look back and always look forward."

Gordon glory

The 2m½f handicap chase was won by the Chris Gordon-trained I'd Like To Know, whose jumping kept connections on the edge of their seats.

I'd Like To Know gets the job done under Rex Dingle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He was over-excited, which he gets from the trainer's wife!" Gordon joked.

"Harry Skelton took us on and they injected so much pace into the race, and were winging into fences. I was thinking, 'Oh my God,' and I could see the petrol gauge going down and down, but he could have won on the bridle. They just got racing too early, but my lad is a nice horse."

The Sussex Champion Chase at Plumpton on April 1 may be next for I'd Like To Know, who carries the same red and blue silks that were associated with Balthazar King, a cross-country legend for Philip Hobbs and Richard Johnson not so long ago.

