'It was a five o'clock decision to get on the van' - Item overcomes foot scare and traffic trouble to down big guns in Juddmonte International

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If that was not the greatest race of the year then we are in for something truly spectacular between now and the end of December.

The Juddmonte International may not be officially rated the best contest staged anywhere in 2026 by the global adjudicating panel, as it has been three times in the past 11 years.

But there is much more to racing than the opinions of a bunch of handicappers and this was a race that had everything: a trademark Coolmore domination of the pace yet with Constitution River bang up there; a putative world champion sitting well off them; a five-year-old who had long threatened to be top-class looking finally set to prove it; and a last-gasp victory for the 10-1 track specialist owned by the sponsor, a colt who had looked set to be a non-runner 48 hours beforehand.

This had always been the obvious target for Juddmonte's Item , who had won the Dante Stakes and York Stakes over this course and was clearly a three-year-old on the up.

But the plan appeared to be in ruins at 10am on Monday.

"We declared but at the time of declaration he wasn't running," revealed trainer Andrew Balding. "We just thought we'd give it time because they found a little blood blister on his foot."

Luckily nature – and the staff at Kingsclere – intervened.

"As soon as it popped he was pain-free and it wasn't a problem but the boys have worked super-hard on him," Balding said. "Big thanks to them.

"Everything bar the last 48 hours had gone to plan. It was an unorthodox preparation because usually our runners come up the night before and he had to leave at the crack of dawn this morning. It was a five o’clock decision to get on the box and come up here.

"He got everyone out of bed to see him jog up to be sure we were happy with him."

Nor did the race itself pan out as Balding might have hoped, with Item getting less than a clear run as Hawk Mountain and Constitution River set the pace for Ballydoyle.

Ombudsman came into the race officially rated joint-best horse in the world but came into the straight in last place. He made his ground on the inside but never looked like getting to the front.

Instead it was Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam, who had run just 13 times across four largely dry seasons in a career hampered by his need for give in the ground, who pounced under Kieran Shoemark.

Colin Keane and Item after winning the Juddmonte International at York Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He looked all over the winner when he hit the front approaching the final furlong and traded at 1.01 on Betfair, only for Colin Keane to conjure a storming late effort out of Item. He had been forced to switch the colt right when blocked over two furlongs out but they flew late on to lead close home.

"Colin did a beautiful job, as ever," Balding said. "I thought he was in a bit of a pocket, he's a big horse and Colin wisely managed to get him out and find some space. Then he really hit overdrive. I thought we were going to be an unlucky second and in the last 50 yards Colin really made it count."

Victory capped a memorable summer for Balding, who has also won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and Prix Rothschild for Juddmonte.

"It's amazing," he said. "We've been extremely lucky to be sent these horses in the first place.

"There's probably any number of trainers who would have done well with the horses we have been sent, I'm not saying it's all down to us, but it's been a fantastic ride and Juddmonte are the best team to deal with.

"They really offer great support and wise counsel and it's a pleasure to deal with them."

Juddmonte are just as happy with Balding as Balding is with Juddmonte, and European racing manager Barry Mahon said: "Kingsclere do a wonderful job, led by Andrew with Anna Lisa a big part of the team.

"He has great staff. This horse has a few niggles along the way, he hasn't been straightforward but the team have done a great job to get him here today.

Barry Mahon: "He hasn't been straightforward but the team have done a great job" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"They've a beautiful place, they're nice people with great facilities and the horses are healthy and running well."

Mahon had feared the race was lost when Item got squeezed for room and said: "Once he got to the outside I was confident he was going to get there. He got a second wind and he hit the line well.

"He's a very good horse and he's done nothing wrong all year bar Epsom, where the ground was horrible. Colin felt he just got away with it today. He said he didn't feel like he was enjoying it.

"This is very special. Prince Ahmad is here with the Queen presenting the prize – it's a special day."

Analysis: None of us predicted it would play out like that

By Harry Wilson

We all knew the Juddmonte International was going to be a tactical affair but not many would have predicted it would play out like it did.

Hawk Mountain was doing his job in front for Coolmore but Action, who had forced the pace on his last four starts, was positioned towards the back on the outside of the typically waited-with Ombudsman, whose pacemaker Devil’s Advocate ended up running in third.

The biggest surprise was the position of Constitution River, who jumped well out of the gates and sat right behind his pacemaking stablemate all the way, looking a bit lit up for much of the early part of the race.

The finishing speed (98.6 per cent) of the leader in the final two furlongs tells us this was a strongly run race, which could have been established from how Hawk Mountain faded and where winner Item and runner-up Almaqam came from, so it’s fair to say Constitution River has run a huge race, considering he still finished ahead of Ombudsman despite sitting by far the closest to a solid gallop.

Item and Colin Keane are led in after winning the Juddmonte International Credit: Ian Forsyth (Getty Images)

The biggest disappointment was Ombudsman. Even if his pacemaker didn’t get to the front, he still got a good gallop to aim at and could not even get past the tiring Constitution River.

That could be something to do with where he challenged from. All the previous winners on the card had challenged down the middle, so maybe sticking hard to the rail was a disadvantage, but it's still reasonable to have expected more.

Take nothing away from Item, who won in a good time and is probably value for more than the winning margin suggests, having had to switch as he was making his effort.

There is no doubt he is a very good horse, but he was highlighting the advantage of course form (now 3-3 at York) and I would love to see him perform to this level away from York before being confident about his following up away from the Knavesmire next time.

RPR verdict: an above-average winner but caution advised

By Ainsley Scorah

Looking at historical standards, Item’s Racing Post Rating of 128 puts him firmly among some highly respected winners of the Juddmonte International. His rating is 1lb above the ten-year median and is better than Ombudsman’s win in last year’s messy affair.



However, we may need to apply some caution about the trajectory of this form going forward. While there is little doubt Almaqam put up a career best here – and he is worth every pound of his RPR of 127 – his performance leaves him as the joint-best runner-up since 2016. It would be difficult to make a case to suggest it was any better than that.

Almaqam: awarded an RPR of 128 for his Juddmonte International win Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That is to say, despite impressive performances, the first two haven’t quite staked a claim just yet against pre-race hot favourites Ombudsman and Constitution River. Item now rates Constitution River’s equal, but there are clear question marks about how the going on the day played its part in the latter's below-par showing. If the market is anything to go by, he was expected to improve on that 128, and likely will when conditions suit.



By almost all indicators, this was right up to the standard you’d expect from this race, but on the ratings we haven’t learned a huge amount from the form.

Read these next:

'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort

Almaqam trades at 1.01 in Juddmonte International defeat as Ed Walker says 'it's a hard one to take'

'I've no idea where we're going' - St Leger and Arc markets in flux after Maltese Cross dominates rivals in Great Voltigeur

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