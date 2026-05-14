Item maintains unbeaten record and enhances Derby claims to continue fine week for Juddmonte

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The Juddmonte-owned Item maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive win in the Dante Stakes for trainer Andrew Balding.

The Frankel colt was hot on the heels of Aidan O’Brien’s Action, who attempted to make all under Wayne Lordan but was reeled in by Colin Keane aboard Item, who pulled clear to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Action finished second, while the disappointing 11-4 favourite Christmas Day, ridden by Ryan Moore, came home third in his bid to give O'Brien a first Dante winner since 2010.

The victory has added an intriguing layer to the Betfred Derby picture, with the race sponsors cutting the three-year-old to 6-1 for the Classic in June.

The winning rider said: “I thought we were going along nice and evenly, and he was still a little bit in my hands. As the race went on, he relaxed, we got into a nice rhythm and I was happy after that.

“I do think he’d stay further. I thought he got to Wayne [Lordan, aboard Action] well; he just seemed to prick his ears and run around a small bit, but it’s only his third turf start, so he’s entitled to do that.

“He jumps, he travels, and he’s a well-balanced horse, so hopefully he goes to the Derby.”

Colin Keane: "He jumps, he travels, and he’s a well-balanced horse" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Juddmonte completed a clean sweep of the York trials after Legacy Link landed the Musidora Stakes on Wednesday, in turn marking herself down as a leading Oaks hope for the breeding operation. They are hopeful Item can join her in a Classic bid.

“We’ve won a trial, so let’s hope. We want to go to the Derby, and Juddmonte is there to compete at the top table," said Barry Mahon, racing manager of Juddmonte. "We breed these horses to compete in the best races, and the Epsom Derby is one of the best races in the world.

"We want to be there and, if that’s the feedback from Colin, we’ll be there.”

Betfred Derby (3.30 Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 9-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 11-2 Constitution River, 6 Item, 10 Maltese Cross, 14 James J Braddock, Pierre Bonnard, 16 Action, Bay Of Brilliance, Hawk Mountain, 20 bar.

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