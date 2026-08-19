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'Gutsy' Item edges out Almaqam as the big two are eclipsed in a thriller on the Knavesmire
- 1st9Item10/1
- 2nd1Almaqam14/1
- 3rd7Constitution River7/4
Item overcame all kinds of trouble in running to snatch victory on the line from Almaqam in a Juddmonte International which departed dramatically from the script.
The duel between Constitution River and Ombudsman failed to materialise, and it was the sponsor's homebred son of 2012 International winner Frankel who claimed the prize at 10-1, edging out runner-up Almaqam. Constitution River was third with 5-6 favourite Ombudsman only fourth.
Both Coolmore and Godolphin fielded pacemakers, but the former runner's Action missed the break, leaving Hawk Mountain to tow along a keen Constitution River.
Meanwhile William Buick found himself in a pocket at the back of the field on Ombudsman and, turning into York’s long home straight, got very tight with the eventual winner.
Kieran Shoemark struck for home on Almaqam and still looked the most likely winner ten strides from the line but, with the three-year-old weight allowance finally telling, the Andrew Balding-trained Item made relentless progress to get up and score by a head.
“At no point was I ever really comfortable to be honest,” said winning rider Colin Keane. “I was surprised how far forward Ryan’s horse [Constitution River] was, but he jumped and travelled well whereas I was never really comfortable in the run until William Buick came to me and got in between two horses. That got him going and then the gap closed in front of him, and he was very gutsy to get back up.
“The last 50 yards [I was confident], I knew he wouldn’t stop anyway. The rain was a little bit of a worry, but saying that, it’s off ground but it’s fresh ground.”
This report is being updated. More to follow
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