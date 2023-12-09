'It'd be nice to get his name on the trophy' - Freddie Gingell eyes Welsh National for old pal Truckers Lodge as pair win again

Freddie Gingell hopes Truckers Lodge can provide him with another seasonal highlight when he returns to familiar territory over Christmas after victory in the Betfair Exchange London National.

The veteran provided Gingell with a memorable success in the West Wales National on his return from injury at Ffos Las in April, and the pair were back in the winner's enclosure after seeing off Beauport to land an incident-filled running of the £60,000 marathon.

Gingell said: "It was very eventful in the end with Venetia's horse [Fontaine Collonges] running all over the place after unseating at the first.

"The loose horse ran through the whole race and my lad has had a look a couple of times, so I had to remind him to focus on his jumping but he's won easy enough.

Freddie Gingell: landed another nice prize with Truckers Lodge in the London National Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"I won the West Wales National with him and it was the highlight of my season, as I just came back from a collarbone injury. He's a little legend, a proper veteran."

After placing in the last two runnings of the Welsh National, Gingell is optimistic Truckers Lodge can deliver another strong performance at Chepstow after he was cut to 16-1 (from 33-1) for the December 27 contest.

"The Welsh National is so perfect for him because you get that bottomless ground there and he just keeps going in it," he said. "It looks like we've got a lot of rain coming so it would be ideal.

"He's been third and fourth so it would be nice to get his name on the trophy this time."

Boost for Bob

A step up to Graded company is next on the cards for unbeaten hurdler Booster Bob after he claimed his third success on the bounce in the Listed 2m novice hurdle.

While Olly Murphy had already settled on next month's Grade 2 target for the progressive novice, he was quick to downplay a possible Cheltenham Festival tilt after the winner was cut to 25-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

"I think the next race for him would be the Supreme Trial at Haydock in January," Murphy said. "Do I think he's a Supreme horse? No. I don't want to do too much with him this year, but he's got a lot of ability and he handles that ground too. He's going to be a lovely chaser next year."

Booster Bob (right) runs down the leader Helnwein to land the opening Listed novice hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham

Hat-trick sealed

Operation Manna claimed his third win on the bounce in dour fashion when fending off Hititi to win the 2m7½f Pertemps qualifier.

A winner of both starts this season under Cameron Iles, the Tom Lacey-trained favourite prevailed in testing conditions to defy a 9lb rise and score by a neck.

"He's benefited from another year under his belt, he's raw and he's just game," Lacey said. "He loves that ground and we'll see what the handicapper does with him, but he may not get into the Pertemps Final after today and it's not something I've got my heart set on.

"He's won three relatively quickly and deserves a break after that, so we won't be in a rush to run him until the end of January."

Read this next:

'We'll back back for the real thing' - Nassalam cut to 12-1 for Welsh Grand National after trial win

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.