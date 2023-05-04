'It would be marvellous if she was looking down on us' - Under The Twilight emerges on top for emotional owner

Under The Twilight was a fitting victor in the 6f handicap, winning on the second anniversary of late owner Jill Gould's death.

"That's the first winner in my name," said Gould's husband Roger, who was, quite understandably, choked with emotion.

"Jill started it off and I've taken over the colours and the rest of it almost as a memorial to her.

"She died two years ago today and was the one with the main interest in racing and I was the driver for a long time! We were together for many years and it would be marvellous if she was looking down on us."

Winning trainer Michael Blake said: "It's a lovely story. Jill was an owner - and a brilliant one - with me right back to the start when I had point-to-pointers, so we're talking 20 years ago, and supported me when I got my licence. It's great Roger has carried on with this one and shares in others."

Alan Potts helped source Under The Twilight and saw Eagle Court carry his colours to victory in the 1m4f handicap, completing a double for Blake.

A professional punter who does not back his own horses, Potts, who first dipped into ownership 42 years ago, said: "I bought him specifically because I'd seen that fantastic card at Bath on Good Friday. He was rated 72 and I'd thought he'd be perfect for the 0-75 race, which was worth £35,000. Unfortunately 80 other people had the same idea and we didn't get into it!"

The pair were ridden by Kevin Stott, who continues to shine in the saddle and also won on Fred Bear in division two of the 1m6f handicap.

Most impressive

Ralph Beckett saddled three juvenile winners at Salisbury's final meeting last year and picked up where he left off when Matters Most struck in the 5f novice - the course's first race of 2023.

The two-year-old was third on his debut at Newbury recently and took a step forward under Rossa Ryan, who was in the purple and red silks of owner Robert Ng.

Beckett said: "He was one of those yearlings bought last year, but not paid for, so Rupert Pritchard-Gordon bought him privately and I think he was originally going to go to Hong Kong without running, but they decided to leave him here.

"He was bought and paid for by the time I knew about him, but we like him - he's very straightforward and professional."

The in-form Ryan registered a double on Tigerten in the first division of the 1m6f handicap.

Owners chuffed

Oisin Murphy was smiling after landing the 6f handicap for three-year-olds on Grenham Bay - his 50th success at the track - but his joy couldn't match Martin and Valerie Slade's.

They have been owners since 1999 and have supported Josh Gifford, Amanda Perrett and Andrew Balding, who trains Grenham Bay - the 25th horse they have had.

"That was lovely and it won't be very far home," said Valerie Slade, who lives in Kent with her husband.

