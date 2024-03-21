'It would be a great achievement for everyone' - Jamie Snowden eyeing career-best campaign after double

Jamie Snowden moved a step closer to a career-best campaign when he bookended the card with a double.

The Lambourn trainer moved on to 42 jumps winners for the season when Double Click landed the 2m handicap hurdle. He then made it 43 when Gavin Sheehan steered La Marquise to success in the 2m bumper.

Snowden is closing in on his tally of 49 from two seasons ago and he said it would be a testament to his team if he were to surpass that figure this term.

He said: "A couple of years ago we had 49 jumps winners and one Flat winner, but we’ve tried to focus on quality more than quantity. We’re on target for a career-best campaign in terms of prize-money and if we got to 50 it would be a great achievement for everyone.”

Double Click's success was a fourth win from 35 rides for conditional Will Featherstone and Snowden added: "It’s great for young Will. It’s his fourth winner for us and his third this season, so he’s going well and I’m thrilled for him.

"Double Click likes soft ground, he likes two miles and he likes passing horses, so the combination kind of worked."

Red-hot form

James Owen and jockeys' championship leader Harry Cobden continued their fruitful partnership when Love Tree scored in the 2m mares’ novice hurdle.

The pair have a 37 per cent strike-rate this season, having teamed up to win with 14 of their 38 runners together.

Another one

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Jeremy Scott took his strike-rate in the past fortnight to 50 per cent when Leissieres Express justified favouritism in the 3m6½f handicap chase.

