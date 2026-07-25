Francis Graffard targets dream double with 'warrior' Calandagan - while Aidan O'Brien has Breeders' Cup plans for beaten King George hope

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Francis Graffard is dreaming of returning to Tokyo for the Japan Cup this autumn with Calandagan after his "warrior" was narrowly denied back-to-back victories when chasing home Kalpana in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Calandagan was the world's best racehorse last year after a near-perfect season, in which seconds in the Sheema Classic and Coronation Cup were followed by victories in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, King George, Champion Stakes and Japan Cup.

The five-year-old has followed the same campaign this year, winning at Meydan before getting stuck in the mud at Epsom in June. He then bounced back in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, a Group 1 that was crucially run a week later than last season.

His trainer believes the shortened gap before Ascot could have impacted the 6-5 favourite's performance, and said: "We had less time, which doesn't help, especially with the heat we've had in France, but ultimately he was beaten by a very good mare.

Calandagan and Benvenuto Cellini fail to close on Kalpana Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Kalpana looked fantastic in the paddock and always runs well, and I've got nothing to blame Calandagan for. It was a very good run. He tried and was a good second. He's a warrior, and you feel sorry for him because he doesn't like losing."

On whether he regretted running his stable star at Saint-Cloud, Graffard said: "I needed to see if he was right, mentally and physically. Perhaps that's what I did wrong, but he didn't look like a flat horse. He picked up on the straight and kept trying."

Calandagan became the first European winner of the Japan Cup in 20 years in November, and Graffard added: "It would be a dream to go back, but I have to be careful with the ground in the autumn. He had a hard race today, so I need to see how he is."

'Benvenuto Cellini didn't look finished'

Aidan O'Brien was delighted with Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini , who finished two lengths behind the winner in third.

The Breeders' Cup Turf, a race his trainer has claimed a record seven times, was nominated as a likely end-of-season target.

"We're delighted," said O'Brien. "He ran a great race as a three-year-old taking on the older horses, and we learnt a lot about him.

Benvenuto Cellini: third in the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We know he gets a mile and a half well, but you couldn't be completely sure until he did it against the older horses. Even going through the line, he didn't look finished. We'll look at the Breeders' Cup with him."

O'Brien had four runners in his bid to win a first King George since Highland Reel in 2016, and he was particularly encouraged by the performance of 50-1 shot Lambourn in fourth, who finished ahead of Action (sixth) and Minnie Hauk (eighth).

"Lambourn is a solid horse, a dual Derby winner, and we were delighted with that," added O'Brien. "We perhaps could have taken our time a bit more with Minnie Hauk going a mile and a half against older horses. She was just up with the pace all the way."

Read more:

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